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TUCKER CARLSON 12/18/2020
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154 views • December 19, 2020
Reluctance to taking the vaccine justified! Race now determines WHO gets the vaccine:Minorities FIRST. Biden sits for powder puff "interview". DeBlasio wants YOU to clean up his NYC mess! Michigan governor and Santa kill Christmas!
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