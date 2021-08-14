The Great Infrastructure Rip-Off: Who Gets The Money?

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When everything (except infrastructure) is considered "infrastructure," politicians are basically saying that they're going to take your money, and they can make up any excuse that they want to do so. The role of government must be seriously reconsidered. We have deviated extremely far from the American government's original role of protecting individual liberty and keeping the peace.