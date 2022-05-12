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11 views • May 12, 2022
Modern society has deprived young people of religion, thereby stripping a coherent story-arc from their lives. Most plays have a set pattern: a beginning, a middle and an end. One can see the character development of the protagonist, from the inception of the story to its conclusion. Like the 'hero's journey' of Luke Skywalker from farm boy to Jedi Knight, or the metamorphosis of Harry Potter from a scared, abused child to a champion who defeats Voldemort. Even simple video games have this pattern, with Mario rescuing Penelope from Donkey Kong. The Bible used to supply these role-models and themes, that people could use to apply to their own lives. We use religion and philosophy chart our courses throughout life and to give our existence a coherent pattern. Without that pattern, our lives take on a schizophrenic complexion. We tremble in fear and darkness . . . like the primitive tribes who were terrified by a lunar eclipse in the time of Columbus. Though the explorer knew of the mathematical regularity of eclipses, the natives didn't. So he used his knowledge of patterns to trick them and convince the he was a god. Modern youths, who (like the Caribbean tribes) are aware of no pattern in life live in a similar low-burning anxiety. They shake and collapse at the slightest rustle in the darkness. This results in an epidemic of anti-anxiety meds and depression.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Why the Lack of Religion Breeds Mental Illness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DffqK6j-y1U&;t=249s
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Why the Lack of Religion Breeds Mental Illness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DffqK6j-y1U&;t=249s
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