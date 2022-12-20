CBDCs | CDBCs 101: "The Implications for Freedom & Privacy Are Frightening." - Steve Forbes + "If That Happens We're Done." - Tucker Carlson + "It Will Be Implanted Under Your Skin." - Richard Werner

"The Implications for Freedom & Privacy Are Frightening." - Steve Forbes + "If That Happens We're Done." - Tucker Carlson + "It Will Be Implanted Under Your Skin." - Richard Werner + "This Looks Like the Mark of the Beast." - G. Beck + "Surveillance Go Under Your Skin." - Yuval Noah Harari
CBDCs 101:
"The Implications for Freedom & Privacy Are Frightening." - Steve Forbes
"If That Happens We're Done." - Tucker Carlson
"It Will Be Implanted Under Your Skin." - Richard Werner
"This Looks Like the Mark of the Beast." - G. Beck
"Surveillance Go Under Your Skin." - Yuval Noah Harar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.