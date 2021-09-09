Dr. Vladamir Zelenko talks to Israel Rabbinic Council about dangers of COVID-19 so called "vaccine"

Part of Episode 231 at thehighwire.com with Del Bigtree originally aired September 2, 2021 :Dr. Vladamir Zelenko says early-treatment against all variants of SARS-COV-2 with Zinc, Vitamin-D, and Quercetin or ECGC (green tea extract) to help Zinc get inside your cells. The tactic is to prevent the "spike-protein" of the variants from entering your cells via receptors so it can not hijack the cell's ribosome and make more copies of itself. If it can not get inside your cells it can not replicate. Once alone unable to get inside your cells hopefully the human body's immune system can overwhelm it and destroy it. Zelenko states that the so-called "vaccines" against COVID-19 are nothing less than bioweapons at depopulation (i.e. Georgia Guidestones, Agenda 21, Bill Gates), they are not old-fashioned "vaccines" they are "gene-therapy" devices (mRNA or adenovirus-DNA). The mRNA devices (Moderna, Pfizer) are encapsulated in a lipid-nanoparticle containing graphene-oxide (i.e. Dr. Jane Ruby at redvoicemedia.com with Stew Peters and "La Quinta Columna" laquintacolumna.net). The graphene-oxide mesh is magnetic, causing particles and things high-in-iron to move (hemoglobin in blood ??), i will upload later to this channel a video of a microscope of blood recently injected with the mRNA "gene therapy" device and it shows within 15 minutes "assembly" into some form of "mesh like grid like structure". The Japanese study showed after 2 days this lipid-nanoparticle container for the mRNA concentrated in places such as the female ovaries and bone-marrow. Other researchers show data it concentrates in the brain and male reproductive system also. Please keep searching online to put all the pieces of the puzzle together :(1) magnetofection(2) graphene oxide(3) Charles Lieber Harvard P.H.D. "transistors inside cells made up of proteins"(4) Microsoft Patent 060606 - protein bio-sensors with transistors able to communicate over wifi-protocol to say a smart-phone nearby or perhaps over bluetooth-protocol to say a smart-phone nearby and once connected to the phone able to relay data to the internet-cloud. Such data can be used for surveillance, what you are doing via biosensor-data, and location of you. The patent also indicates cryptocurrency mining based on what you are doing.On a biblical note, and i could be totally wrong ..... but i think perhaps the "abomination of desolation" talked about by Jesus, these so-called "vaccines" could be it ..... because when Daniel talked about "abomination of desolation" many biblical scholars believed it was Antiochus when he entered the temple and burned a pig on the altar. Then Jesus mentioned "abomination of desolation" also but Jesus was many many years after Antiochus therefore referring to a future event a future "abomination of desolation". Many people feel the fulfillment of this future abomination of desolation to be a new 3rd temple built at the current temple mount site in Israel and the "antichrist" will make his appearance in the temple speaking blasphemies that he is highter than GOD ALMIGHTY ...... but some feel perhaps there is either an alternate or perhaps a dual fulfillment of what Jesus spoke about where the "temple" is not necessarily the 3rd temple in Jerusalem (temple1 destroyed by babylonians, temple2 destroyed in 70A.D. by romans) but "the temple of the Holy Spirit" which is the human body 1Corinthians 6:19 (i.e. pineal gland, brain, how the Holy Spirit and angels and fallen angels and "demons" can communicate to a human) and the "abomination of desolation" spoken of by Jesus is a "vaccine"/drug/chemical-concoction/pharmakea/sorcery injected into the human body ..... so when Jesus said "when you see the abomination of desolation STANDING in the temple" perhaps a more correct english translation is "when you see your temple-of-the-Holy-Spirit-human-body INJECTED/INSERTED with/by a dangerous/no-long-term-studys/we-are-the-clinical-trials-now-around-the-world/violation-of-the-Nuremburg-Code-without-informed-consent/risky drug/chemical/device". GOD clearly has something against modification of the human-genome from genesis6:4 / book of enoch .