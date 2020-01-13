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01.13.2020 They're Scared Now (But Of Whom ?)
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470 views • January 14, 2021
I heard this and figured this would work for a quick vid. They're running scared is the best guess I have at this point. From what? your guess is as good as mine.
Another False Flag being telegraphed? Pop the corn, sit back and relax. We've lost steering and brakes now all we can do is ride it out till she crashes.
Thanks for coming by folks.
E.
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Another False Flag being telegraphed? Pop the corn, sit back and relax. We've lost steering and brakes now all we can do is ride it out till she crashes.
Thanks for coming by folks.
E.
As always you can find me on the following socmed sites
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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