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Levitation Technology Works By Applying Electricity Through Coils
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93 views • November 05, 2021
Levitation technology works by applying electricity through coils that generate an electromagnetic field.
This mean that the gravity does not exist.
In 1687, the occultist and magus, Isaac Newton, published Principia, which hypotheses gravitation, and included all the efforts of the Freemasons Pythagoras, Copernicus, Brahe, Kepler and Galileo before him.
One person who strongly opposed gravity theory was Nikola Tesla. When he was asked for his opinion, Tesla gave a scathing analysis of the theory of Relativity, calling it a:
“Magnificent mathematical garbage which fascinates, dazzles and makes people blind to the underlying errors. The theory is like a beggar clothed in purple whom ignorant people take for a king.” – Nikola Tesla
This mean that the gravity does not exist.
In 1687, the occultist and magus, Isaac Newton, published Principia, which hypotheses gravitation, and included all the efforts of the Freemasons Pythagoras, Copernicus, Brahe, Kepler and Galileo before him.
One person who strongly opposed gravity theory was Nikola Tesla. When he was asked for his opinion, Tesla gave a scathing analysis of the theory of Relativity, calling it a:
“Magnificent mathematical garbage which fascinates, dazzles and makes people blind to the underlying errors. The theory is like a beggar clothed in purple whom ignorant people take for a king.” – Nikola Tesla
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