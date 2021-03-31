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Word from Jesus: Beware of LUCIFERASE (Gwendolen Song)
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236 views • March 31, 2021
Original Video posted on May 31 2020 is Here https://youtu.be/jAH1TQl-tnM
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To My dearest ones at the end of the Church Era,
Children, I Am the Bearer and the Creator of the One True Light. I Am the One who shined My Light from the very beginning. I was here at the beginning of time and I will continue to be here at the end of time. There are others however, who will be no more; cast into the lake of fire as their eternal destination. No more authority to bring chaos and pain to those on the earth.
Children, I Am the One who created all living things. I Am the One who harnessed My power and placed it within all who call Me their Savior. I Am a Gentle Light and I Am a Fierce Light. And I Am coming back on the clouds of glory, and no one will be able to hide from My Light.
Children, the fallen ones have explored the oceans and the land looking for a way to imitate My Glorious Light. They have isolated the DNA of a few of my precious animals and have synthesized it for evil. Their goal is to inject a foreign light into all of My earthly children. Remember who fell like lightening and who will be cast down to the earth very soon? He is the one who is planning to force his so-called light of hope into everyone living. He is the one who is planning to round up those who will not accept his remedy for the global pandemic that he has created.
Science used to be pure, dearest ones. My creation was designed in an ancient laboratory in heaven. I sat and I pondered everything and brought it forth with just the spoken word of My Tongue. I even spoke you into existence. I have good plans for you says the LORD of Heaven’s Armies! And My plans never end. You may see uncertain death for those around you, but I say no one is dead if they are abiding in Me. They will live forever with me. Yes, I will bring many of My children home very soon, but I will also give them a new assignment and a new destiny which will make all things clear to them as it is unfolding. I Am purifying the earth. This is My special planet and I will do everything according to My Holy Purposes.
I want to educate many of you of the background of luciferase (which refers to a protein, an enzyme) dearest ones. It was a planned agenda of the enemy to put an artificial light in everyone who swore allegiance to him. It is not the mark of the beast, but when it is merged with the financial chip that allows the people to buy, sell, and trade, then it is the light that will be used to monitor all that has breath on the earth. He wants everything that has breath to bow down to him. He is biding his time right now to begin unleashing his mark. He is pretending that more scientific testing has to be done for his miracle cure. The only miracle cure for any illness is ME, the LORD JESUS CHRIST. ME, ME, ME, the Son of the Living God. When you invite Me to be the LORD of your life, then I will send My Holy Spirit to live within you and seal you with My Holy Spirit spark of fire. It is a holy fire and it can only come from My Throne. It cannot be synthesized. It cannot be designed there in the physical realm. It is a supernatural light that comes down from above and rests upon those who accept Me. Upon those who do not accept the ways of the Antichrist. I Am the Way, The Truth, and the Life. I Am the Light. No one can enter my domain without coming through Me.
Shalom dearest ones,
Shalom.
Jesus, The Christ
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
.
.
To My dearest ones at the end of the Church Era,
Children, I Am the Bearer and the Creator of the One True Light. I Am the One who shined My Light from the very beginning. I was here at the beginning of time and I will continue to be here at the end of time. There are others however, who will be no more; cast into the lake of fire as their eternal destination. No more authority to bring chaos and pain to those on the earth.
Children, I Am the One who created all living things. I Am the One who harnessed My power and placed it within all who call Me their Savior. I Am a Gentle Light and I Am a Fierce Light. And I Am coming back on the clouds of glory, and no one will be able to hide from My Light.
Children, the fallen ones have explored the oceans and the land looking for a way to imitate My Glorious Light. They have isolated the DNA of a few of my precious animals and have synthesized it for evil. Their goal is to inject a foreign light into all of My earthly children. Remember who fell like lightening and who will be cast down to the earth very soon? He is the one who is planning to force his so-called light of hope into everyone living. He is the one who is planning to round up those who will not accept his remedy for the global pandemic that he has created.
Science used to be pure, dearest ones. My creation was designed in an ancient laboratory in heaven. I sat and I pondered everything and brought it forth with just the spoken word of My Tongue. I even spoke you into existence. I have good plans for you says the LORD of Heaven’s Armies! And My plans never end. You may see uncertain death for those around you, but I say no one is dead if they are abiding in Me. They will live forever with me. Yes, I will bring many of My children home very soon, but I will also give them a new assignment and a new destiny which will make all things clear to them as it is unfolding. I Am purifying the earth. This is My special planet and I will do everything according to My Holy Purposes.
I want to educate many of you of the background of luciferase (which refers to a protein, an enzyme) dearest ones. It was a planned agenda of the enemy to put an artificial light in everyone who swore allegiance to him. It is not the mark of the beast, but when it is merged with the financial chip that allows the people to buy, sell, and trade, then it is the light that will be used to monitor all that has breath on the earth. He wants everything that has breath to bow down to him. He is biding his time right now to begin unleashing his mark. He is pretending that more scientific testing has to be done for his miracle cure. The only miracle cure for any illness is ME, the LORD JESUS CHRIST. ME, ME, ME, the Son of the Living God. When you invite Me to be the LORD of your life, then I will send My Holy Spirit to live within you and seal you with My Holy Spirit spark of fire. It is a holy fire and it can only come from My Throne. It cannot be synthesized. It cannot be designed there in the physical realm. It is a supernatural light that comes down from above and rests upon those who accept Me. Upon those who do not accept the ways of the Antichrist. I Am the Way, The Truth, and the Life. I Am the Light. No one can enter my domain without coming through Me.
Shalom dearest ones,
Shalom.
Jesus, The Christ
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
.
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