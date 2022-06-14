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Dr. Sam Bailey: The Future of 'Vaccines' - what are they good for? [14.06.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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144 views • June 14, 2022

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

--
NOTE! I don't agree at all with Dr. Sam Bailey here! I will never tske any form of -medicine' or 'vaccine' again in my life. Dr Andrew Kaufmann has a Water Seminar next week, he just told (again like Dr Tom Cowan) that you can heal ans treat any Dis-'ease' with only water...


I recomend and use for us POOR people who lives in Cities:


1. Wish Healthy Home Kitchen Clean Faucet Tap Purifier Water Filter Cartridge Coconut Carbon Random Color

https://www.wish.com/wishlist/5e64139c61e3045683dd05c2/product/5bf2ac07e9638476d091dec9


2. https://dafi.info/

Approx 120 kr incl 1 default filter (1 mdl), 3 standard filter approx 100,- kr (3 mdl)

Note: I do not recommend a Britta jug, have tried it.


3. Living Water Vortex Jug (now 1.915 kr) Pt only in 2 shops in Denmark.

https://www.clean-water.dk/living-water-vortex

https://www.clean-water.dk/webshop/living-water-vortexer

https://shop.7d.dk/rent-vand/living-water-vortexer (1.995 kr)

https://www.clean-water.dk/living-water-vortex/filosofien-bag-kanden


Resarch Viktor Shauberger Vortex Water:

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=viktor+schauberger+water&t=h_&ia=web

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=viktor+schauberger+water&t=h_&iax=videos&ia=videos

https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&search_query=viktor+schauberger+vortex+


Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilia lgbtqia
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy