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ART! WHAT IS IT GOOD FOR? Dr Duke Pesta and Stefan Molyneux
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10 views • November 15, 2020
Dr. Duke Pesta is a tenured university professor, author and the Academic Director of FreedomProject Academy, a Live Online School offering individual classes and complete curricula for students in Kindergarten through High School. For more from Dr. Duke and the FreedomProject Academy, please go to: https://www.fpeusa.org
Stefan Molyneux and Dr. Pesta crack the code on the most ancient of philosophical and aesthetic questions: WHAT IS ART?
Join these two intellectuals for a wide-ranging discussion of our most elemental and powerful form of play...
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Stefan Molyneux and Dr. Pesta crack the code on the most ancient of philosophical and aesthetic questions: WHAT IS ART?
Join these two intellectuals for a wide-ranging discussion of our most elemental and powerful form of play...
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
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▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
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🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
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🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
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