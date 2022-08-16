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Ron Paul In His 1988 Libertarian Party Presidential Run, Explains Why The FBI Should Be Abolished
Over three decades ago, Paul explained why the FBI is not necessary and appears to be almost entirely used against the American people.
“It almost looks like the FBI was designed to spy on Americans who may disagree with [establishment] policies especially foreign policy.”