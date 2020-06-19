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International Weather Wars - 19 June 2020 - Cloud Seeding Canada - Books - Original Press Photo
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69 views • June 19, 2020
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Canada - Calgary Storm Damage - Cloud Seeding
https://globalnews.ca/news/7064784/calgary-storm-cleanup-june-14/
https://www.660citynews.com/2020/06/16/notley-calls-for-disaster-relief-as-province-says-it-may-take-some-time/
Rocky Mountain Letter - Response - British Columbia, Canada
https://www.therockymountaingoat.com/2020/06/letter-false-premise/
Ward County - North Dakota
https://www.kfyrtv.com/content/news/Local-reaction-to-ending-of-Ward-Countys-decades-long-weather-mod-program-571225921.html
Tasmania - Hydro Power - Cloud Seeding
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-06-12/what-tasmania-new-zealand-covid-19-travel-bubble-could-look-like/12346408
https://www.hydro.com.au/water/rainfall/cloud-seeding
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-06-07/womans-body-found-latrobe-tasmania-major-flooding-wreaks-havoc/7483726?nw=0
https://www.hydro.com.au/docs/default-source/water/cloud-seeding/cloud_seeding_summary_for_2016.pdf?sfvrsn=f5731328_0
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-06-10/cloud-seeding-carried-out-over-tasmanian-catchment-before-floods/7499226
2011 - Weather Modification Observation - CINDAR - China
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/251717876_Evaluation_of_Weather_Modification_by_Aircraft_by_the_Use_of_CINDAR
1967 - American Meterological Society - Hygroscopicity and Chemical Composition of Silver Iodide Smoke Used in Cloud Seeding Experiments
https://journals.ametsoc.org/jas/article/24/4/383/17287/Hygroscopicity-and-Chemical-Composition-of-Silver
Creative Destruction Lab - Africa
https://www.afrik21.africa/en/africa-hec-paris-launches-green-entrepreneurship-programme/
Israel - Weather Modification - 1960 to 2019
https://www.academia.edu/31370972/Reassessment_of_rain_enhancement_experiments_and_operations_in_Israel_including_synoptic_considerations
https://www.jstor.org/stable/26180301
https://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/With-rains-returning-to-Israel-cloud-seeding-is-being-renewed-610307
Canada - Calgary Storm Damage - Cloud Seeding
https://globalnews.ca/news/7064784/calgary-storm-cleanup-june-14/
https://www.660citynews.com/2020/06/16/notley-calls-for-disaster-relief-as-province-says-it-may-take-some-time/
Rocky Mountain Letter - Response - British Columbia, Canada
https://www.therockymountaingoat.com/2020/06/letter-false-premise/
Ward County - North Dakota
https://www.kfyrtv.com/content/news/Local-reaction-to-ending-of-Ward-Countys-decades-long-weather-mod-program-571225921.html
Tasmania - Hydro Power - Cloud Seeding
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-06-12/what-tasmania-new-zealand-covid-19-travel-bubble-could-look-like/12346408
https://www.hydro.com.au/water/rainfall/cloud-seeding
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-06-07/womans-body-found-latrobe-tasmania-major-flooding-wreaks-havoc/7483726?nw=0
https://www.hydro.com.au/docs/default-source/water/cloud-seeding/cloud_seeding_summary_for_2016.pdf?sfvrsn=f5731328_0
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-06-10/cloud-seeding-carried-out-over-tasmanian-catchment-before-floods/7499226
2011 - Weather Modification Observation - CINDAR - China
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/251717876_Evaluation_of_Weather_Modification_by_Aircraft_by_the_Use_of_CINDAR
1967 - American Meterological Society - Hygroscopicity and Chemical Composition of Silver Iodide Smoke Used in Cloud Seeding Experiments
https://journals.ametsoc.org/jas/article/24/4/383/17287/Hygroscopicity-and-Chemical-Composition-of-Silver
Creative Destruction Lab - Africa
https://www.afrik21.africa/en/africa-hec-paris-launches-green-entrepreneurship-programme/
Israel - Weather Modification - 1960 to 2019
https://www.academia.edu/31370972/Reassessment_of_rain_enhancement_experiments_and_operations_in_Israel_including_synoptic_considerations
https://www.jstor.org/stable/26180301
https://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/With-rains-returning-to-Israel-cloud-seeding-is-being-renewed-610307
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