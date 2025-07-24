The Four Witnesses (with lyrics) – Demons, Devils, Deities and THE FOUR WITNESSES (Janice F. Baca)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Music inspired by Janice F. Baca’s new book “Demons, Devils, Deities – And The Four Witnesses.”
This is an END TIMES revelation. Demons, Devils, Deities – And The Four Witnesses unveils the hidden battles between spiritual forces and humanity, revealing how ancient demons and false deities have deceived nations throughout history. But amidst this darkness, four eternal witnesses stand firm before Yehovah’s throne:
🔹 The Song of Moses – a testimony of His deliverance and judgment
🔹 The Torah – His covenant of truth and righteousness
🔹 The Heavens – declaring His glory and knowledge
🔹 The Earth – standing as His footstool, awaiting redemption.
