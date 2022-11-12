Captain Alan Dana: The Implications Of The Experimental Covid-19 Injections On Air Travel

Catastrophic Potential at Take-Off and Landing: The Lights Can Go Out on Pilots at Any Time

Alarming Events: Headline After Headline of Pilot Incapacitations





Speaking at General Assembly Meeting #64 (https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/alan-dana-air-travel/ ) on Monday, November 7, Captain Alan Dana gave an eye-opening presentation on his firsthand experience as a pilot during the rollout of the experimental Covid-19 injections.







"What we have been made aware of is that some of the adverse reactions [of the shot] are subclinical. That is, you're not aware of them ... Captain Bob Snow of American Airlines—he had no idea that he was about to have a heart attack," denoted the ex-Jetstar pilot.





"He [Snow] had that cardiac event six minutes after touchdown. Had that happened seven minutes earlier, they would have been 100 feet in the air, doing close to 300 kilometers an hour. It could have been catastrophic. And that's what we're dealing with."





Alan Dana is a highly experienced pilot who has always taken good care of his health. He holds British, US, and Australian professional Airline Transport Licences, including an FAA Accident Prevention Councillor designation. His total experience is over 35 years, now exceeding 23,000 flight hours.





When his employer Qantas insisted he take a novel Covid-19 injection, Alan refused. Qantas fired him. Now, he and other flight crew are taking them to court.





November 1, 2022 — Austrian Airlines OS235 from Vienna to Berlin. The co-pilot vomited over the instrument panel and then leaned on the thrust levers.





November 3, 2022 — Fly Dubai 737. Incapacitated pilot by stroke.





September 21, 2022 — Lufthansa Airlines. First officer collapses on a flight attendant when he's taking a restroom break.





October 22, 2022 — Indonesian pilot collapses in the cabin (caught on video).





Learn more through his website: aussiefreedomflyers.com





