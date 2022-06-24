Σοκαριστική αποκάλυψη από τον Dr Sucharit Bhakdi

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Όλα τα εμβόλια πλέον θα γίνονται με την ίδια τεχνολογία MRNA
Ο Παγκοσμίου κύρους Καθηγητής Επιδημιολογίας - Μικροβιολογίας Sucharit Bhakdi, στον Focus FM 103.6
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΠΩΣΔΗΠΟΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΥΤΟ....
ΑΝ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑΣΕΤΕ ΤΟ ΠΑΙΔΙ ΣΑΣ ΔΙΑΠΡΑΤΕΤΕ ΕΓΚΛΗΜΑ....
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