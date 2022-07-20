Get in the Fight! Operation Tomahawk - Leveling the Playing Field for Patriots (You have a choice)

Operation Tomahawk not only is draining cash flow from the companies that sell us poisons and neurotoxins but also is putting cash flow into the pockets of patriots who are helping to advance this mission.

To date, since our launch in April, we have moved over half a million dollars from the dirty business model of the big retailers and into the pockets of these patriot warriors who are actively helping us move the needle forward with this economic warfare platform.

http://www.tomahawkswitch.com

Make the Switch today and cast the vote of your dollars to a company that isn't poisoning you or your family. Go to http://www.tomahawkswitch.com to learn about how to make the switch.

Someone on my team will reach out to you very quickly, so expect a text message and/or a phone call. You will also have the option to book an appointment so when you get the text message from me giving you that calendar link you can do so right from your text messages and someone on my team will call you on the date that you set. GET IN THE FIGHT!

http://www.tomahawkswitch.com

To Follow All Patriot Streetfighter broadcasts, go to PatriotStreetfighter.com where you will find the links to YT, Rumble, Brighteon & Bitchute. Also, on American Media Periscope.

Buy Gold, Buy Silver

PSFSilverGold.com

NEW PSF Collagen Product Developed by Health Ranger Mike Adams PSFHealth.com

Dr. Christina Rahm, PhD. Big Pharma Formation Scientist and CEO bring ROOT brand engineered nutraceutical formula to combat the bioweapon

For All Things Scott McKay & Patriot Streetfighter

https://patriotstreetfighter.com

PSF Gear, PSF Wellness Line, Silver/Gold

Scott McKay is the host/creator of "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in Studio B on Monday's @ 8-10pm EST. He is also the creator of the Patriot Streetfighter podcast where the very first episode explaining the military operation behind the 2020 Presidential Election put him into YT censoring stardom as it went viral worldwide.

The Patriot Streetfighter warfare platform is taking shape. Check out https://patriotstreetfighter.com. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. More coming soon.

Donate to the Patriot Streetfighter Mission & Upcoming National Tour https://PatriotStreetfighter.com OR https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup

Where to find me: Please Follow on these backup channels

Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/TheTippingPointRadio

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1

Bitchute

https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio

http://revolution.radio/

"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show Mondays 8-10pm EST

in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B) Call-in listeners 641-793-7038)