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HUMAN MONKEY HYBRID CREATED IN CHINA
AZFK
Have you seen the human monkey chimera created in a lab in china? Have you heard of a genetic homunculus? Ever hear of a Humanzee? Apparently an embryo of a creature with both human and monkey DNA was recently created in an experiment in a Chinese laboratory. Lets see the human monkey man and also other human animal hybrids you won’t believe exist (because most of them are fake)
Table Of Contents:
0:00 - Human Animal Hybrids
0:09 - Human Monkey Chimera
0:52 - Genetic Engineering Ethical Conundrums
1:32 - Genetic Chimera
1:52 - Genetic Hybrid Animals
2:03 - The Liger
2:09 - Humanzee, Human Chimp Hybrid
4:24 - Homunculus
8:36 - Outro
https://youtu.be/gP7Ybs-ZGXQ?si=vkQNQibw8dxaywYw