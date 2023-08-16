Create New Account
Russian Army Expanded Its Bridgehead Of Counteroffensive! NATO's Worst Nightmare COMES TRUE!
The Prisoner
The West is perplexed. The Western media can't figure out how against the backdrop of a widely publicised counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army manages to move forward in the Kharkiv direction. Moreover, today, war correspondents also reported that Russian troops managed to seize five strongholds of the Ukrainian army on the so-called 'Torsky' ledge 10 km from the city of 'Krasny Liman'. ***************************************************

BORZZIKMAN

kharkiv russian advance krasny liman torsky ledge

