Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IDF Strikes on the Nur Shamsu Palestinian Refugee Camp
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Footage of

Videos have appeared on social networks of what the media claim are Israeli army strikes on the Palestinian refugee camp of Nur-Shamsa. The footage shows a bomb falling into a residential area, followed by a powerful explosion. The casualties are not yet known.

Adding:

Israel is committing crimes against humanity in Gaza, there is a risk of genocide - UN experts

