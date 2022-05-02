The four Cherubims of Ezekiel and Revelation

Ezekiel 1:10As for the likeness of their faces, they four had the face of a man, and the face of a lion, on the right side: and they four had the face of an ox on the left side; they four also had the face of an eagle.Ezekiel clearly stated that he saw "Cherubims", many believe this could possibly be some kind of high ranking angelic beings. The Apostle John in the Book of Revelation also saw these four living Creatures which are before the throne of God.Revelation 4:7 And the first beast was like a lion, and the second beast like a calf, and the third beast had a face as a man, and the fourth beast was like a flying eagle.In the book of Revelation, the Cherubims themselves even divulged who they are. Unfortunately like a humongous smoke Screen, the false Gospel that is preached, is blocking the magnificent light of this Prophecy to shine.Good News, very good News, in spite of all this and even with all the anointed Conjuration of the False Prophets of Lying Signs and Wonders, there are extremely blessed Christ's Followers who are chosen to actively be involved with one of these four Cherubims, U R invited.Revelation 5:8 And when he had taken the book, THE FOUR BEASTS and fourand twenty elders FELL DOWN BEFORE THE LAMB, having everyone of them harps, and golden vials full of odours, whichare the prayers of saints.9 And they sung a new song, saying, Thou art worthy to take the book, and to open the seals thereof: FOR THOU WAST SLAIN, AND HAST REDDEMED US TO GOD BY THY BLOOD OUT OF EVERY KINDRED, AND TONGUES, AND PEOPLE, AND NATIONS;10 And hast made us unto our God kings and priests: and we shall reign on the earth.As unbelievable as this may seem, yes you did read right, the four Cherubims were redeemed out of every Nations by the blood of Christ and all four of them pledged allegiance to the Lamb of God.In Revelation 4:8 the Apostle John also wrote that the four Cherubims are saying, "Holy, holy, holy, Lord God Almighty, which was, and is, and is to come." The introduction of the time element by the Apostle, englobing the Past, Present, and Future will help us solve the Mystery of the four Cherubims.Even though all four are before the Throne of God, they are four very distinct living creatures. Each of them has their own characteristics defining who they are and the time period and Era when they came before the Throne of God. One came first, then the second one, and the third and finally the fourth.The first beast was like a lion, this is the Early Church in the Land of Israel with the 12 apostles of Christ, the Lion of the Tribe of Judah.the second beast like a calf, is the Church defined by the Ministry of the Apostle Paul to the Gentiles. Do you remember this verse?Acts 9:5And he said, Who art thou, Lord? And the Lord said, I am Jesus whom thou persecutest: it is hard for thee to kick against the pricks.This is a Greek Proverb also known to the Jews, the prick is an Ox goad with a pointed iron tip used to steer oxen in the right direction when plowing a field. A rebellious young ox would kick out at the Pricks, this would result in a deeper driven goad in its skin.(Only Christ knows if the Apostle Paul was a docile Ox)And the third beast had a face as a man. In the book of Ezekiel, the word face was used 53 times and in numerousoccasions it was about the own face of the Prophet. He was told by God to set his face against the mountains of Israel and against Jerusalem for its siege. God also told Ezekiel that his face was made hard against the faces of the rebellious people of Israel. The Cherubim with the face of a man, refers to Ezekiel's Vision of the third Temple of Jerusalem which is the Millennium Reign Church that thrived in Israel after 70 AD.Make sure to read:The third Temple of Jerusalem was the Millennium ReignAnd the fourth beast was like a flying eagle.Revelation 12:14And to the woman were given two wings of a great eagle, that she might fly into the wilderness, into her place, where she is nourished for a time, and times, and half a time, from the face of the serpent.Revelation 11:3 And I will give power unto my two witnesses, and they shall prophesy a thousand two hundred and threescore days, clothed in sackcloth.Revelation 11:11And after three days and an half the spirit of life from God entered into them, and they stood upon their feet; and great fear fell upon them which saw them.12 And they heard a great voice from heaven saying unto them, Come up hither. And they ascended up to heaven in a cloud; and their enemies beheld them.Sigh and cry for all the abominations that are being done by the Pharaohs of the False Gospel. Be clothed with Sackcloth, and the Spirit of the Lord shall lead you and feed you in the Wilderness. Be ready, at the appointed time make sure not to miss the Flight of the fourth Cherubim.