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Israeli minister of interior:covid green passport is not for medical purpose
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194 views • September 17, 2021
Israeli Minister of Health (right) recorded on hot mic saying to the Minister of Interior (left) "there is no medical or epidemiological justification for the Covid passport ("green pass"), it is only intended to pressure the unvaccinated to vaccinate".
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