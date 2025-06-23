China Drill Simulates Cruise Missile Strikes on Taiwan

💬🇹🇼 China Simulates Cruise Missile Strikes on Taiwan

Amid rising Indo-Pacific tensions, the PLA Rocket Force conducted drills on June 21 near the Taiwan Strait. The 623rd Missile Brigade (62nd Base) practiced rapid deployment and simulated CJ-10A cruise missile launches. These mobile systems—based on the Soviet Kh-55—have a 1,500–2,500 km range and 500 kg warheads.

Troops operated under high heat, humidity, and simulated chemical attack conditions. The exercise coincided with two PLA Navy carrier groups near Taiwan.