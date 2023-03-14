Create New Account
The Lost Civilization of the Cloud Eaters
mh4bright
Published Yesterday
Michael Brock
Jul 24, 2019
A Film by Brock Michael. Pre-Columbian, dragon/giant-worshiping interlopers who traversed the Atlantic Ocean and secret Anasazi routes to corrupt the earliest Americans with portal-opening sorcery, human sacrifices, ritual cannibalism, and technology of the fallen ones. Tanyan yahi, I am Brock Michael, a Native storyteller, author, and filmmaker. The Cloud Eaters is part of a series of educational videos made by me for audiences looking for information on America's first people. I have a website at woksapeakicita,com where I keep many of the stories I have collected over the years. Please enjoy this video which is less than 5 min long. Thank you and Wakan Tanka nici un Oyate.
Keywords
messiahevilisraeldemonsbashanogtitansfloodoldlegendsgiantsnoahdavidnephilimfallenspiritsancientgoliathheroescanaanitemrnawatcherprefloodjesus dna

