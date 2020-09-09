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November Suitcase Nukes Prepare - Stan 09/09/2020
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42 views • January 12, 2021
Please visit:
www.watchmanstrumpet.com
to find out more and to register for the September Solemn Assembly! See you there!
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com/
If you are lead by God to support us, you can find more contact information for us at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com/support.h...
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Don't forget to mention Prophecy Club
Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
www.heavensharvest.com
To watch over 200 dvd's from Stan, Leslie and everybody at the Prophecy Club, visit:
www.watchprophecyclub.com
If you want to find out more about our Church, please visit:
www.spiritofprophecychurch.com
www.watchmanstrumpet.com
to find out more and to register for the September Solemn Assembly! See you there!
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com/
If you are lead by God to support us, you can find more contact information for us at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com/support.h...
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Don't forget to mention Prophecy Club
Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
www.heavensharvest.com
To watch over 200 dvd's from Stan, Leslie and everybody at the Prophecy Club, visit:
www.watchprophecyclub.com
If you want to find out more about our Church, please visit:
www.spiritofprophecychurch.com
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