Russian Defense Ministry made a statement about the explosion in Kharkov that the Ukrainian authorities reported:

➡️Information about the alleged strike on Kharkov by the Russian Armed Forces is not true;

➡️The Russian Armed Forces did not plan or carry out strikes using missiles, or aerial strike means within the city borders;

➡️Judging by the video materials published by Ukrainian sources, the epicenter of the explosion was located in the "Persona" shopping center;

➡️In the footage published before the explosion in the shopping center, heavy smoke can be seen, indicating the detonation of stored ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

➡️Kiev's statements about an alleged Russian strike on Kharkov are aimed at diverting attention from the terrorist attack committed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Khorly