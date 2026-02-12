DON'T BE DEMORALIZED!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the 11 February 2026 Wednesday Night Live show, Stefan Molyneux discusses demoralization, comparing it to a leaf drifting toward a waterfall. He points out problems with cultural distractions, media manipulation, and the decline in family values, while pushing people to consider their own choices and what matters most. He advocates for a group effort to foster resilience amid growing societal despair.
GET FREEDOMAIN MERCH! https://shop.freedomain.com/
SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux
Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1
GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!
https://peacefulparenting.com/
Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!
Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!
You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!
See you soon!
0:00:00Demoralization Unveiled
0:01:37The Machinery of Despair
0:03:27Global Warming and Its Contradictions
0:05:41The Nature of Expert Opinions
0:07:59The Burden of Guilt
0:09:44Education's Role in Demoralization
0:13:13The Disconnect from Parenthood
0:15:42Societal Pressures on Women
0:17:07The Illusion of Freedom
0:19:18The New Garden of Eden
0:20:18Women, Rights, and Future Generations
0:24:24The Burden of Moralists
0:32:04The Moral Failings of the Left
0:37:34Reflections on Personal Growth
0:43:39The Importance of Support
0:55:46Engaging with Politics
0:59:17The Nature of Belief
1:04:19The Reality of Hell
1:09:56The Call to Action
1:12:15The Value of Existence
1:19:34The Nature of Addiction
1:22:42Questions on Higher Powers
1:27:01Concluding Thoughts on Reality