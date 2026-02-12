BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
DON'T BE DEMORALIZED!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1932 followers
18 views • 1 day ago

On the 11 February 2026 Wednesday Night Live show, Stefan Molyneux discusses demoralization, comparing it to a leaf drifting toward a waterfall. He points out problems with cultural distractions, media manipulation, and the decline in family values, while pushing people to consider their own choices and what matters most. He advocates for a group effort to foster resilience amid growing societal despair.


christianitymanipulationvaluesevidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxlivestreamdespairdistractionsdemoralizationresilienceagency
0:00:00Demoralization Unveiled

0:01:37The Machinery of Despair

0:03:27Global Warming and Its Contradictions

0:05:41The Nature of Expert Opinions

0:07:59The Burden of Guilt

0:09:44Education's Role in Demoralization

0:13:13The Disconnect from Parenthood

0:15:42Societal Pressures on Women

0:17:07The Illusion of Freedom

0:19:18The New Garden of Eden

0:20:18Women, Rights, and Future Generations

0:24:24The Burden of Moralists

0:32:04The Moral Failings of the Left

0:37:34Reflections on Personal Growth

0:43:39The Importance of Support

0:55:46Engaging with Politics

0:59:17The Nature of Belief

1:04:19The Reality of Hell

1:09:56The Call to Action

1:12:15The Value of Existence

1:19:34The Nature of Addiction

1:22:42Questions on Higher Powers

1:27:01Concluding Thoughts on Reality

