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Glyphosate Can Cause You Being Stuck in "Fight-or-Flight" Mode (& How to Counter w/ a DIY Earthing/Grounding Setup), pt. 3 of 4
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
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ORIGINAL TITLE: Earthing & Grounding Stake Rod DIY Setup for GREAT Zzzzzzz's, Wellness, & Longevity

3rd part video going over a very HIGH ROI (return on investment) of time, $, & effort do-it-yourself (DIY) project to have a copper grounding stake rod inserted into the earth w/ the other end attached to various earthing products such as those by

https://tinyurl.com/EarthingStore

(this is my shortened

https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=8556327.3421ee7

affiliate link


Get a discount by applying code

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING


To learn about magnetism for health, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101

https://Linktr.ee/EarthingForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/Bioelectromagnetism101


For even better sleep & health w/ one of THE TOP ~5 longevity tools of ALL TIME, INVEST in magnetic mattresses by

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep

This is my shortened

https://magneticosleep.com/?affiliates=35

affiliate link. $AVE 15% by applying discount code:

DANNY

I highly recommend their 20 gauss Super Sleep System


To view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by sleeping on their mattresses, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepbrochure


To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial, watch:

https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo


Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore


To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE"

watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo


To be able to have the time to sleep more by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watching the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or 1+800.250.8975

Keywords
groundingearthingmagnetismdr jack krusemagneticocaricomagneticosleepclint oberdr laura koniverbioelectromagnetism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy