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Live at 5 with Steffen Rowe 11/3/2021
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20 views • November 04, 2021
Unpacking the temporary restraining order issued to President Biden for attempting to fire civilians and military personnel. A Japanese doctor reports an almost 100% success rate treating Covid patients with Ivermectin. A look at the US budget for Environmental Projects requiring approval from the head of The Global Repository, who informed banks around the world of the transition to the new system. Colin updates with China's real estate collapse, the supply chains, PGSD & the Assemblies and Covid relief funding for the truckers.
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