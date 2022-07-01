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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Repent And Get Wise.
Proverbs 1:23 (NIV).
23 Repent at my rebuke!
Then I will pour out my thoughts to you,
I will make known to you my teachings.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
When you are convicted of your sins,
turn from them, seek wisdom,
and travel the Narrow Path.
https://pc1.tiny.us/284fuxvy
#repent #rebuke #pour #thoughts #you #known #teachings