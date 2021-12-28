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Interview with Nick from South-Africa
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70 views • December 28, 2021
Viruswaarheid, December 15, 2021
32 seconds Dutch intro, English after untill 43:40... a little Afrikaans :)
Interview with Nick Hudson from South Africa about the current situation, social economic developments, omicron and HIV
https://fb.watch/9VZPdESLDQ/
32 seconds Dutch intro, English after untill 43:40... a little Afrikaans :)
Interview with Nick Hudson from South Africa about the current situation, social economic developments, omicron and HIV
https://fb.watch/9VZPdESLDQ/
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