Increase Harmony in Your Life With BioGeometry

If you are worried about 5G, negative earth grid lines, and other stressors, you’ll love this interview.

We are so lucky that in this day and time new technologies can come forward without undue suppression by the powers that be. BioGeometry is an aetheric technology (like the work that Nicolai Tesla was doing) applied to increasing harmony in all the electro-smog we live in.

I was lucky enough to get to talk with Nancy Torres for a few minutes to talk about BioGeometry and what it can do to help people. Nancy has been involved with BioGeometry for more than a decade.