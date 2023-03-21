Just moving, equipment and vehicle columns of Ukraine became artillery targets in Avdiivka

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On Donetsk front, Russian troops' artillery units targeted a column of Ukrainian army equipment and vehicles, which formed an assault unit to storm Avdiivka. Having detected the source of the fire by a reconnaissance march, the artillery directed fire heavily on the many vehicles.
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