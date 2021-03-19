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ROCKET TO MARS: HUMAN TRIALS NEXT?
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73 views • March 19, 2021
ROCKET TO MARS: HUMAN TRIALS NEXT?
Elon Musk may have high hopes to launch humans to Mars, but as one rocket explodes after another from SpaceX, would the public be willing to risk their lives to be part of his never-done-before experiment?
#ElonMusk #MissionToMars #SpaceX #Explosions #VaccineSafety #Pfizer #Moderna #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
Elon Musk may have high hopes to launch humans to Mars, but as one rocket explodes after another from SpaceX, would the public be willing to risk their lives to be part of his never-done-before experiment?
#ElonMusk #MissionToMars #SpaceX #Explosions #VaccineSafety #Pfizer #Moderna #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
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