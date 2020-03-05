BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Non-linear warfare (aka: The lies we're told)
bestsmallcountry
bestsmallcountry
417 followers
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • March 05, 2020
We live in a world of lies ie: Non-linear Warfare, among other names.
In bringing these videos to you, I'm researching against this threat.
Any credible corrections will be pinned as I previously promised.

Non-linear Warfare https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOY4Ka-GBus
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/dod-covid-19-likely-to-be-a-pandemic-within-the-next-30-days/
https://www.60ghz-wireless.com/60ghz-technology/60ghz-technology-v-band-carrier-class-radios-for-p2p-p2mp-wireless-networks/
Covid-19 Cases https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html

Must see
Covid-19: https://www.theguardian.com/world/series/coronavirus-live
The Big Short & Links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QXoDkQZKyk
Hidden Secrets of Money https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk

What we now know...
Fiat (Paper) Money is printed from thin air and worthless
Derivatives markets are rehypothicated fraud and have no value
Weather is weaponised and used for profiteering
Coronavirus is being traded though "Pandemic Bonds" and derivatives.
The WHO did NOT declare a "Pandemic" to enrich Pandemic Bond holders.
The culpible have their bunkers ready for when it all comes down.

Recommended starting points for new viewers (from my channel)
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
The Climate Change scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrlVJUgp3a4
NASA or The Bible? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JUA7LIG5Po
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67R3nCulFOs
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
My Sources: https://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/
https://collapse.news/ https://pandemic.news/ https://sgtreport.com/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/ https://geopolitics.co/
https://hoax.news/ https://dorseteye.com/ https://coreysdigs.com/

To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
Keywords
free speechgeorgia guidestonesconflictbilderberg groupconfusioninformation warnon-linear warfarehybrid warfareweaponised languagehybrid threatinsecurity
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Online Doomsday Chatter Fuels Preparedness Discussion as Officials and Researchers Weigh In

Online Doomsday Chatter Fuels Preparedness Discussion as Officials and Researchers Weigh In

Douglas Harrington
Stress Training: The Survival Skill You&#8217;re Probably Neglecting

Stress Training: The Survival Skill You’re Probably Neglecting

Mike Adams
Portable camping showers: For preparedness and more than just cleanliness

Portable camping showers: For preparedness and more than just cleanliness

HRS Editors
Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Garrison Vance
Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Coco Somers
Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy