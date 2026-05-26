💥Iran has KICKED the US OUT of its Middle East bases - ex-CENTCOM commander, Petraeus

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Yuck!... Pompeo, Nuland and Petraeus videos back to back... 🤮Cynthia
💥 Iran has KICKED the US OUT of its Middle East bases — ex-CENTCOM commander
💬 “We were denied access to many of the bases we normally occupy,” former CENTCOM commander David Petraeus said.
💬 “Now the truth is we’re not as inclined to occupy these bases now that we have seen what the Iranians can throw at them,” he admitted.
❌💰 Even the luxurious Al Udeid base in Qatar — with a US forward HQ paid for by the Qataris for around $100 million — was apparently not safe enough for the empire’s commanders.
📌 Booting the US out of the Middle East has long been one of Iran’s core demands. Turns out it has already largely come true.