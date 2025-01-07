BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TRUTH NOT WAR - THE DEEP STATE SCUM ARE FINISHED - (2025 new years special)
Failure Of Fear
Failure Of Fear
15 views • 3 months ago

INTRODUCING - "Failure Of Fear's" new years celebration meme fest of 2025 and the year that was 2024. Another long awaited original music-video dedicated to all subscribers to this channel and seekers of truth.


'HAPPY NEW YEAR' to all my subscribers !


So here we go, strolling into 2025 in the hope of a different future, amongst an awakening world, where 'FAITH' and 'FEAR' both demand that you believe in something you cannot see.


YOU CHOOSE


This Music-Video by "FAILURE OF FEAR"


PS - Please feel free to Share, Copy, Cut or Mirror my material, so long as you put my credit and link in the description. (FREE 4 ALL) peace


Credit Here :

Music-Video by "FAILURE OF FEAR" https://old.bitchute.com/channel/IBF5twsxc1j5/

2025failure of feartruth not war
