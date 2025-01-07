TRUTH NOT WAR - THE DEEP STATE SCUM ARE FINISHED - (2025 new years special)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INTRODUCING - "Failure Of Fear's" new years celebration meme fest of 2025 and the year that was 2024. Another long awaited original music-video dedicated to all subscribers to this channel and seekers of truth.
'HAPPY NEW YEAR' to all my subscribers !
So here we go, strolling into 2025 in the hope of a different future, amongst an awakening world, where 'FAITH' and 'FEAR' both demand that you believe in something you cannot see.
YOU CHOOSE
This Music-Video by "FAILURE OF FEAR"
PS - Please feel free to Share, Copy, Cut or Mirror my material, so long as you put my credit and link in the description. (FREE 4 ALL) peace
Credit Here :
Music-Video by "FAILURE OF FEAR" https://old.bitchute.com/channel/IBF5twsxc1j5/