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Chuck Middleton: The LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Supportive Homosexual Manifesto [18.07.2021]
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2 views • July 18, 2021
"We Come for Your CHILDREN"
Note: Sick Satanic Pedophile supportive LGBTQIA+ Antifa BLM 'Predictive Programming' aka MKUltra and 'Social Engineering' for ALL of out Children!
How many 'Coincidences' does it take before people can 'see' it is systematic?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=MKUltra&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=h_&ia=web
Satanism in Plain Sight...
Sick Satanic Pedophile supportive LGBTQIA+ Antifa BLM 'Predictive Programming' aka MKUltra and 'Social Engineering' for ALL of out Children!
- What does LGBTQIA+ Stand For: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=what+does+lgbtqia%2B+stand+for&;t=h_&ia=web
- Does anyone seriously believe that children should learn this sick sexual Pedophile supportive behavior?
- Does LGBTQIA+ support pedopfilia? -> YES
'Follow The Fucking Money' -
#Pedophilia #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #Frazzledrip #SpiritCooking #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
30 results: https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Frazzledrip%20&;page=1&uploaded=all
Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/
Chuck Middleton: The Devil is in the 'Details' (Reloaded) [10.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UeqGTKtc1vQ/
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 15 [12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bqve6pMU2NAq/
KJ Ozborne: Systemic Satanism & The World + America are in 'Wonderland'[12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnK13tWB0J2x/
Original title: The Homosexual Manifesto; The End is Upon us ; Lord Jesus Come????
60 views Jul 18, 2021
chuck middleton
5.37K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ecitf9m1GC8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ecitf9m1GC8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe9eyeZvTvEash4rP0DU7lg
Note: Sick Satanic Pedophile supportive LGBTQIA+ Antifa BLM 'Predictive Programming' aka MKUltra and 'Social Engineering' for ALL of out Children!
How many 'Coincidences' does it take before people can 'see' it is systematic?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=MKUltra&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=h_&ia=web
Satanism in Plain Sight...
Sick Satanic Pedophile supportive LGBTQIA+ Antifa BLM 'Predictive Programming' aka MKUltra and 'Social Engineering' for ALL of out Children!
- What does LGBTQIA+ Stand For: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=what+does+lgbtqia%2B+stand+for&;t=h_&ia=web
- Does anyone seriously believe that children should learn this sick sexual Pedophile supportive behavior?
- Does LGBTQIA+ support pedopfilia? -> YES
'Follow The Fucking Money' -
#Pedophilia #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #Frazzledrip #SpiritCooking #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
30 results: https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Frazzledrip%20&;page=1&uploaded=all
Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/
Chuck Middleton: The Devil is in the 'Details' (Reloaded) [10.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UeqGTKtc1vQ/
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 15 [12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bqve6pMU2NAq/
KJ Ozborne: Systemic Satanism & The World + America are in 'Wonderland'[12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnK13tWB0J2x/
Original title: The Homosexual Manifesto; The End is Upon us ; Lord Jesus Come????
60 views Jul 18, 2021
chuck middleton
5.37K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ecitf9m1GC8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ecitf9m1GC8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe9eyeZvTvEash4rP0DU7lg
Keywords
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