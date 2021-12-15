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America's Frontline Doctor Explains Why COVID Shot Spike Proteins Are So Dangerous
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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131 views • December 15, 2021
Dr. Bill Smith of America's Frontline Doctors joins me again for a 2 hour information dump on spike proteins in the COVID shots. This information is vital to understanding how these shots are deadly and how they are effecting those that actually get the real doses in this worldwide experiment. Keep in mind that in the US, there is no fully approved COVID mRNA shot. All are experimental and everyone dispensing these shots is in violation of the Nuremberg Code as of to date, I have not seen one person administering these shots providing informed consent. Dr. Smith's presentation is something that should be shared with those considering the experimental shot and those who have taken it.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/americas-frontline-doctor-explains-why-covid-shot-spike-proteins-are-so-dangerous-video/

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Keywords
vaccinetim brownshotsons of libertyadverse reactionsinjectionsetting brushfiresred state talk radiocovidamericas frontline doctorsspike proteinsdr bill smith
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