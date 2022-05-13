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Delta Chat: The Facebook Messenger And Telegram Killer
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71 views • May 13, 2022
Apologist Justin Derby reviews and discusses Delta Chat, an alternative to Facebook Messenger and Telegram that not only champions freedom of speech, but also is super secure in regards to privacy and encryption, operates on existing email servers, is actually peer to peer, and doesn't require a phone number to use.

Delta Chat website:
https://delta.chat/en/

CNN Puts Out Hit Piece To Pressure Telegram To Censor People:
https://www.joshwhotv.com/v/.HGF8

Telegram Censors Lin Wood:
https://www.brighteon.com/c4005489-4cfe-4170-a1dc-7090af1dbd6b

Telegram=Gab, and Something is Off About Minds:
https://www.joshwhotv.com/v/.QD5_2Q

Corder GiveSendGo:
https://givesendgo.com/corderfundraiser

Corder Flattr:
https://flattr.com/@Corder

If you want to buy “Another Inconvenient Truth 2: Defending Young Earth Creationism”, you can go to:
https://www.amazon.com/Another-Inconvenient-Truth-Defending-Creationism/dp/0986243027/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;qid=1620289306&refinements=p_27%3AJustin+Derby&s=books&sr=1-1&text=Justin+Derby

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free speechfacebookalternativemessengeralt techtelegramdelta chat
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