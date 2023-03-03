Create New Account
Restore Colorado 22: Bayer/Monsanto Dumps Toxic Chemicals from Helicopters on Colorado Towns.
Restore Colorado 22: Bayer/Monsanto Dumps Toxic Chemicals from Helicopters on Colorado Towns.

"Biblical Proportions of Wildlife Deaths" Reported. Are They Connected?

NewsEvolution Panel with Amanda Dumenigo, Patty Greer, Laura Eisenhower & Alfred Lambremont Webre


WATCH ON BRIGHTEON https://www.brighteon.com/5789180a-f5a8-4120-8ebf-e95500964cce


NewsEvolution: https://exopolitics.blogs.com/newsevolution/2023/03/newsevolution-restore-colorado-22-bayermonsanto-dumps-toxic-chemicals-from-helicopters-on-colorado-t.html

monsantobayerecocidepfizergeociderestore colorado 22dumps toxic chemicalsfrom helicopterson colorado towns

