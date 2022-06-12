Donetsk Woman Recalls 2014 - Western Ukrainians told them it was NOT A WAR, but an Anti-TERROR1ST Operation, that there was 'No CIVILIANS Left in DONBASS' only Terr0rsts. 061222

A video from the first weeks of the Special Operation. A woman from Donetsk recalls how everything started in 2014 and Donbass people called on Ukrainians to stop bombing them, to stop the war.





◾️Western Ukrainians told them it was not a war but an Anti-terrorist Operation, that there was no civilians left in Donbass only terrorists and that it was a boomerang coming back to them for rebelling against the Kiev Regime.





This video was originally published with a full transcription by:





https://t.me/vicktop55