Donetsk Woman Recalls 2014 - Western Ukrainians told them it was NOT A WAR, but an Anti-TERROR1ST Operation, that there was 'No CIVILIANS Left in DONBASS' only Terr0rsts. 061222

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A video from the first weeks of the Special Operation. A woman from Donetsk recalls how everything started in 2014 and Donbass people called on Ukrainians to stop bombing them, to stop the war.
◾️Western Ukrainians told them it was not a war but an Anti-terrorist Operation, that there was no civilians left in Donbass only terrorists and that it was a boomerang coming back to them for rebelling against the Kiev Regime.
This video was originally published with a full transcription by: