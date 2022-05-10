Putin Says It Was ‘Forced’ To Invade Ukraine in Speech at Russia Victory Day Parade

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05/09/2022 Putin says it was ‘forced’ to invade Ukraine in speech at the Russia Victory Day parade. He says Russia has preemptively rebuffed the aggression. It was a forced, timely and the only right decision so that there is no place in the world for executioners, punishers, and Nazis.