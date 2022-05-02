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Rise Up NH
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14 views • May 02, 2022
Today's Zoom features an excerpt of an interview of Kimberly Morin by John Yannacci. Kimberly Morin is the founder of the Women’s Defense League of New Hampshire, (WDLNH), an organization that empowers women through the education and practice of their Second Amendment rights. Full interview can be found here: https://www.brighteon.com/2c3b7fb9-d263-4344-8c06-d61b6fa45ae9.
Following the interview clip (about 20 minutes) we have an open discussion starting with Joe M on NH's COVID deaths pre- and post-jab.
For more Information, vixsit www.riseupnh.org
Following the interview clip (about 20 minutes) we have an open discussion starting with Joe M on NH's COVID deaths pre- and post-jab.
For more Information, vixsit www.riseupnh.org
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