Johnny Harris | Why the US Sells Weapons to 103 Countries | The Global Arms Trade, Mapped. The United States sends weapons to over 100 countries as a way of wielding influence over global affairs today. Those countries rely on the arms trade to help prevent conflicts - but it can just as easily fuel them.
Download the final high-res map here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/unmami...
Thanks for SIPRI for all this thorough data: https://www.sipri.org/databases/armst...
For more context on how the arms trade affects conflicts worldwide, watch this Modern Conflicts episode exclusively on Nebula: https://nebula.tv/videos/reallifelore...
