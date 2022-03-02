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The Beatles - Till There Was You - 1963
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114 views • March 02, 2022
The “Real” Paul McCartney Died In 1966.
Beverly Hills | The former drummer of the Beatles, Ringo Starr, surprised the world this morning, February 9, 2018, during an interview in his Californian residence when he admitted that the 45-year old rumors about the alleged death of Paul McCartney in 1966 were actually true.
https://www.operationreachthelost.com/ringo-starr-claims-real-paul-mccartney-died-1966-replaced-look-alike/
Beverly Hills | The former drummer of the Beatles, Ringo Starr, surprised the world this morning, February 9, 2018, during an interview in his Californian residence when he admitted that the 45-year old rumors about the alleged death of Paul McCartney in 1966 were actually true.
https://www.operationreachthelost.com/ringo-starr-claims-real-paul-mccartney-died-1966-replaced-look-alike/
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