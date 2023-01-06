Original Song - Never Enough

Couldn't get the vocals to match the song as well as I was hoping. I really don't know shit about multi-track recording... I also have an accidental double snare in there - I don't have my v-drums setup and so I just play the drum machine by hand - which is kinda difficult sometimes. Anyway, hope you enjoy this 'really loud' song..

Note:

I protest using Disqus, so for comments with a reply please email me:

[email protected]