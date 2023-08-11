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WOW! KENNEDY v. BREMERTON SCHOOL DISTRICT - The Lemon Case Overturned!
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
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27 views • August 11, 2023

WOW! KENNEDY v. BREMERTON SCHOOL DISTRICT - The Lemon Case Overturned!

Wow!!!! Listen to this!!!

KENNEDY v. BREMERTON SCHOOL DISTRICT - The Lemon Case Overturned!


Coach Kennedy was controversially fired for taking a knee after a football game & praying.


His case went all the way to the Supreme Court, which he ultimately won on July 27, 2022.


WHAT PEOPLE DON’T KNOW is what happened within the decision. Within the decision, there was a major precedent by the name of Lemon.


Our founding fathers placed into the constitution a clause so that we would never have a nationally established church that everyone had to support.


Up until 50 years ago, that clause remained intact. The same Supreme Court that established Roe V Wade changed the clause to say we need a strict separation of church & state, which means…


• Wherever Gov’t is, religion can’t be.

• If you’re offended by religion, you can bring a lawsuit.


Because of the Lemon Case, for the last 50 years, our religious freedoms have been attacked!


The Lemon case has been cited over 7,000 times in the last 50 years that curtail religious freedoms.


Everywhere where crosses & the Ten Commandments had to be taken down due to Lemon, they can now come back up!


Prayers in all institutions & businesses, are now safe!


MY THOUGHTS:

I can’t seem to listen to this or write this message without being completely overwhelmed with emotion. I didn’t realize how big this was until now!


50 years ago, satan planted the seeds that would dismantle the nuclear family & strip God from our lives with the establishment of Roe V Wade & the Lemon Case.


I am more confident than ever that Gods hands are ALL OVER this. I feel the Holy Spirit within me now & my message he wants me to deliver to everyone is that HE IS WITH US & EVERYTHING WILL BE MADE RIGHT! EVERYTHING satan HAS DONE WILL BE UNDONE!!!


We are witnessing the beginning of a GREAT REVIVAL of God & his word in this world like never before!


THANK YOU GOD!!! 🙌🙌


Keywords
freedom of religionprayers in schoolslemon case overturnedsupreme court reversal
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