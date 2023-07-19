Create New Account
[Jun 29, 2016] TFR - 74 - Revolutionary Radio with Guy Malone: Are Aliens Real?
My guest for this episode was researcher, author and lecturer Guy Malone. We discussed Roswell, UFOs, aliens, fallen angels, demons, sleep paralysis and more. Are aliens really from far away planets or are they much closer… and far more evil than most realize?


website: www.alienstranger.com


https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


