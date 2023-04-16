https://gettr.com/post/p2ecyzk7503

On Diamond and Silk Show, Ava explains the CCP’s unrestricted warfare against the United States. CCP is implementing its 3F plan to defeat America. This plan was first exposed by Miles Guo in 2017, which is Foment weakness, Foment Chaos and Foment destruction. When America is focusing on dealing with its own domestic chaos and social instability, the CCP will take advantage of the situation and take over the war.





Ava 在Diamond and Silk 节目中解释中共对美国开展的超限战。中共正通过3F计划打败美国。3F计划是2017年郭文贵先生最先爆料的，主要指搞弱美国、搞乱美国、搞死美国。当美国专注于处理自身国内混乱和社会不稳定时，中共就可以利用这种形势最终赢得战争胜利。





