MALI SANCTIONED BY IMPERIALISTS POWERS
Published Friday

The US has slapped Mali with sanctions over its alleged collaboration with Russian mercenary group Wagner. It ratchets up the pressure, adding to EU sanctions imposed in the wake to Mali’s coup.

Bamako has been charting a more independent course for itself lately. It’s kicked out the French military, banned French NGOs and media outlets, and removed French as its official language.

It’s also sought new security partnerships with countries that do not share a history of colonialism or regime-change intervention on the African continent.


This has all clearly upset the West. But its sanctions will no doubt only end up hurting the Malian people by hindering the country’s economy.

